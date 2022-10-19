Russia Will Support Compatriots Abroad, Including in Unfriendly Countries - Patrushev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Russian Security Council developed additional measures to protect compatriots abroad, including in unfriendly countries, the council's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said.

"Additional measures have been worked out to protect our compatriots abroad who found themselves in a difficult situation as a result of the ardent Russophobic policy of unfriendly states," Patrushev told reporters following the Security Council meeting.