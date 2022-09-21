Russia Will Support Decisions of People in Donbas, Kherzon, Zaporizhzhia Regions - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia will support the decision made by people in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions during the upcoming referendums, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will support the decision about their future, which will be made by the majority of residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," Putin said in his address to the nation.