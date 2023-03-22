Russia Will Take Into Account Possible UK Depleted Uranium Shells Supplies to Kiev- Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.

"As for our reaction, of course, we will take this into account in determining our actions," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.