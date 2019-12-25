UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Take Part In US Lunar Gateway Space Station Project - Roscosmos Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:30 AM

Russia Will Take Part in US Lunar Gateway Space Station Project - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia has decided to resume talks on its participation in the US Lunar Gateway space station project, Director General of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"We confirmed to our US partners, who sent us the draft memorandum, that we were ready to participate in the negotiations. Not only issues related to iron are extremely important for us, but above all - [issues related to] the principle. We should look for those principles that work while making complex decisions," Rogozin said on Tuesday.

In 2017, NASA and Roscosmos concluded an agreement on the joint creation of such station. However, later, Rogozin said that Russia could not participate in the project as, under the agreement, it was set to create only a gateway module and life support systems. In addition, he said that the US was interested in exploring the lunar orbit, while Russia sought to study the lunar surface.

