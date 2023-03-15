Russia Will Try to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea - Security Council Secretary

Russia will try to retrieve the remains of a US drone that fell into the Black Sea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia will try to retrieve the remains of a US drone that fell into the Black Sea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"I do not know if we will be able to retrieve (the remains) or not, but it is necessary to do it, and we will do it, for sure. I hope, of course, that we will be successful," Patrushev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Russia has the technical ability to find the drone, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"It believe that there are such technical possibilities," Naryshkin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.