MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) There is no possibility to reach any agreements on Ukraine in the light of Kiev's refusal to have dialogue, since two sides are needed for negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"No, two sides are needed to negotiate," Peskov said, answering the question whether the special military operation could end with the adoption of a certain document without the participation of Kiev.

The spokesman clarified that the Russian side from the very beginning was in favor of ensuring that the achievement of the conditions put forward by Russia was could only be reached through "peaceful, diplomatic means."