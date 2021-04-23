UrduPoint.com
Russia Willing To Extend Cooperation With COVID-19 ACT-Accelerator - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:12 PM

Russia is willing to extend cooperation with the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator), Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

"I believe our main task is to ensure equitable global access to vaccines and that this will soon be achieved.

We express our willingness to extend cooperation with the ACT-Accelerator initiative with international platforms to achieve our goals," Murashko said at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of the ACT-Accelerator initiative.

Russia made voluntary contributions to several UN agencies and is scaling up covid-19 production abroad, the minister also recalled.

