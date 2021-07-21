UrduPoint.com
Russia Willing To Provide EU With Free Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Willing to Provide EU With Free Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals - Watchdog

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia is ready to deliver to the European Union for free a batch of up to 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for furry animals, along with scientific support, Yulia Melano, an adviser to the head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In late March, the watchdog said that Russia had registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 for animals, Carnivac-Cov.

"Russia is currently ready to provide about 5,000 vaccine doses for scientific research so that our European colleagues could confirm the vaccine's effectiveness for themselves," Melano said, adding that Rosselkhoznadzor is ready to provide scientific assistance and do everything to promote the vaccine in Europe.

In 2020, Denmark announced mass culling of all minks in the country ” up to 17 million ” because a COVID-19 strain was detected in some species. At the time, there were concerns about humans catching the coronavirus from minks.

