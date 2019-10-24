UrduPoint.com
Russia Wishes Algeria To Overcome Difficulties, Strengthen Statehood, Sovereignty - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Russia Wishes Algeria to Overcome Difficulties, Strengthen Statehood, Sovereignty - Putin

Russia wishes Algeria to overcome internal difficulties, strengthen statehood and sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Algerian leader Abdelkader Bensalah on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia wishes Algeria to overcome internal difficulties, strengthen statehood and sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Algerian leader Abdelkader Bensalah on Thursday.

Putin said Russia attached great importance to the development of an interstate strategic partnership with Algeria, which was one of the leading economic partners of Russia in Africa and the Arab world. He said in 2018 trade had grown by 4 percent to nearly $5 billion.

"Now in Algeria, we all know this well, very important internal political events are taking place, we sincerely wish success to the Algerian people on the way of overcoming the difficulties of the transition period in which your country is now," he said.

"We are confident that everything will ultimately take the positions from which Algerian people will win, will strengthen its statehood, sovereignty. All we can do for our part, we are ready to do it on the basis of our traditional friendship and trust," Putin said.

