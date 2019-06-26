Russia Withdrawing Military Equipment Maintenance Experts From Venezuela - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia is withdrawing from Venezuela specialists who have provided technical assistance to the country in the maintenance of military equipment in recent months, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela told Sputnik.

In April, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela said that Russian military specialists were in the country for training technicians and worked on repair and maintenance of weapons systems, which were previously delivered to Venezuela under bilateral defense industry cooperation agreements.

"The Il-62 plane, which is carrying Russian technicians who have been in Venezuela during the past months as part of the technical assistance that Russia has been providing under contracts in the military and technical sphere with Venezuela, is leaving Caracas for Moscow on June 26," the embassy said.

Media reports said late on Monday that an aircraft of the Russian Air Force had landed in Venezuela, sparking claims that Russia planned to increase military presence in the Latin American country. The reports were refuted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who said that the Russian military had arrived in Venezuela to perform scheduled military equipment maintenance and not to boost its presence in the country.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since late January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim leader in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has accused Washington of working with Guaido to orchestrate a coup to take control of Venezuela's resources.