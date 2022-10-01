Russia Withdraws Forces From Lyman Due to Risk of Encirclement - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian and allied armed forces have been withdrawn from the town of Lyman, also known as Krasnyi Lyman, in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic and regrouped to more favorable locations due to the risk of encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russian and allied armed forces have been withdrawn from the town of Lyman, also known as Krasnyi Lyman, in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic and regrouped to more favorable locations due to the risk of encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Due to the risk of encirclement, the allied troops have been withdrawn from the town of Krasnyi Lyman to more favorable areas," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, the allied forces eliminated over 200 Ukrainian troops, five tanks and nine infantry fighting vehicles in massed fire attacks in the Lyman area.

Despite the losses and having a significant advantage in troops and resources, Ukrainian forces deployed reserve capabilities and resumed the offensive in this direction, the Russian ministry added.