Russia, Without Account for Condensate, Implements OPEC+ Deal by Slightly Over 100%- Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia, excluding gas condensate production, is implementing the OPEC+ deal by a little more than 100 percent, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Thursday.

"A little over 100 [percent]," Novak said in response to the question what the level of Russia's implementation of the OPEC+ deal excluding gas condensate was.