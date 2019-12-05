UrduPoint.com
Russia, Without Account For Condensate, Implements OPEC+ Deal By Slightly Over 100%- Novak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia, excluding gas condensate production, is implementing the OPEC+ deal by a little more than 100 percent, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Thursday.

"A little over 100 [percent]," Novak said in response to the question what the level of Russia's implementation of the OPEC+ deal excluding gas condensate was.

