Russia Witnesses Possible Discord in West, Growing Pressure on Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia is witnessing possible discord among Western countries and growing pressure on Kiev in light of failures of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukrainian troops slowed down their activity after 16 days of hostilities and are regrouping after 16 days of active hostilities.

"As for ... a possible discord in the collective West and the ongoing extraordinary pressure on Kiev so that they (Ukrainians) continue to fight to the last soldier, well this is obvious," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the failures of the Ukrainian army at the front bring countries closer to the negotiating table.