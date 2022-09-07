VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Aircraft produced by the Boeing and Airbus aerospace corporations are unlikely to be delivered to Russia, with domestically produced civil planes set to replace the foreign ones in the near future, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Wednesday.

"Domestically produced civil planes will replace the Boeing and Airbus aircraft, which are unlikely to be supplied to Russia. From 339 airplanes, 300 account for new generation machines of the Irkut MC-21 airliner and the Sukhoi Superjet 100. The Tupolev Tu-214 aircraft will be a great support to them as it had successfully fulfilled its tasks," Chemezov said.

Rostec announced on Wednesday an agreement for the purchase of 339 Russian-made aircraft by Aeroflot, Russia's biggest carrier.

Earlier in June, Chemezov said that Russia was planning to produce up to 110 domestically made civil planes by 2025 and over 500 by 2030. The refusal of Airbus and Boeing to supply Russia with aircraft "will be more painful for Western producers than for Russia in the long term," he said, adding that "Western suppliers running businesses in Russia have lost a huge trade market."

The Rostec chief explained that Russia was planning to expand its fleet of 150 Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with another 20 by the end of the year. The United Aircraft Corporation of Russia, Rostec's subsidiary, will be delivering at least 20 Sukhoi Superjet planes per year from 2024.