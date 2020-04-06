Russia Working Hard to Return Citizens Stranded Abroad Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Mishustin

Russia did not abandon its citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is making an effort to bring them home, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday

"I would like to stress: Russia did not refuse to repatriate our citizens, we never abandon our people.

On the contrary, in the situation where the borders are closed, flights are canceled, we are making an effort for everyone who wants to return home to do so," the prime minister said, adding that those wishing to return had only to fill out a form on the website for various government services.