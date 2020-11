(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Covid-19 epidemic in Russia may end in 2021, the country is working hard to achieve this, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

"We are doing everything to achieve that," the minister said, when asked if the end of the epidemic could be expected as soon as next year.