Russia Working On 5 Prototypes Of China Coronavirus Vaccine - Golikova

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:22 PM

Russia Working on 5 Prototypes of China Coronavirus Vaccine - Golikova

Russia has a sample of the China coronavirus strain, the work is underway to make a vaccine, there are already five prototypes,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia has a sample of the China coronavirus strain, the work is underway to make a vaccine, there are already five prototypes,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"We have the strain, we have received it.

Our state-owned scientific center and, at the same time, a world-class genetic center [Vektor] that received this status last year is now working very hard on developing a vaccine. Five vaccine prototypes have been developed by Vector so far. This is still the initial stage of work," Golikova told reporters.

