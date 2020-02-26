Russia Working on 5 Prototypes of China Coronavirus Vaccine - Golikova

Russia has a sample of the China coronavirus strain, the work is underway to make a vaccine, there are already five prototypes,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

"We have the strain, we have received it.

Our state-owned scientific center and, at the same time, a world-class genetic center [Vektor] that received this status last year is now working very hard on developing a vaccine. Five vaccine prototypes have been developed by Vector so far. This is still the initial stage of work," Golikova told reporters.