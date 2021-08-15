UrduPoint.com

Russia Working On Convening Emergency Meeting Of UNSC On Afghanistan - Kabulov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia Working on Convening Emergency Meeting of UNSC on Afghanistan - Kabulov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russia, together with partners, is working on convening an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We will convene [the meeting]. But it will not change the situation, we should have thought about it earlier, and not hold seatings now," Kabulov said.

Earlier in the day, the First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik that the situation in Afghanistan must be urgently discussed in the UN Security Council, as the fate of the country seemed to have been foreclosed.

He added that Russia cannot and will not interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, as it is a sovereign state.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered Afghan capital of Kabul and raised their flags all over the city, according to media reports.

