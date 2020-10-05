Russia Working on COVID-19 Medication Based on Donors' Blood Plasma - Health Minister

Russia is working on a COVID-19 medication for patients with severe cases of the disease, which will be based on blood plasma of those who have already recovered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

"Today, we are working on a medication based on plasma of donors who have already recovered," Murashko told reporters, specifying that this will be a drug for severe patients.