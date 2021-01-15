UrduPoint.com
Russia Working On Covid-19 Treatment Based On Antibodies - Scientist

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia is working on the treatment against the coronavirus based on antibodies and may start clinical trials at some point after June this year, head of Gamaleya research center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Friday.

Gintsburg said in November that the center was developing such a medicine.

"There is some progress, work is ongoing. The schedule we had, that is to try to start clinical trials, phases 1-2, in the second half of the year, by the end of the year, we are on schedule," Gintsburg said.

An antibody 'cocktail' is expected to be injected intravenously, the scientist said.

