Russia Working on Floating Version of Tor-M2 Air Defense System - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia is developing a floating version of the Tor-M2 air defense missile system, the chief of the Russian air defense forces, Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov, said.

"A Tor-M2 modification is being developed on a specialized wheeled chassis.

The main requirement for the combat vehicle is to overcome water barriers," Leonov said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

According to Leonov, Russian air defense troops in the Arctic and Far North will get the Tor-M2DT air defense missile systems, which is "very significant" amid heightened foreign interest in the Arctic region.