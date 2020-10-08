Russia Working on Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Moscow - Zakharova

Russia is considering the possibility of organizing talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, consultations are underway on possible dates for the start of such negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"Various action plans are being worked out, among other things, we have proposed to provide Moscow platform to organize a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. We are holding consultations with the parties regarding possible timing of the start of negotiations in this format," Zakharova said at a briefing.