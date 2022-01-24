Russia Working on Mini Cruise Missiles for Air Force, Navy - Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC) is working on mini-cruise missiles that can be brought aboard aircraft and warships in greater quantities, TMC Director General Boris Obnosov said on Monday.

"At present, miniaturization of products under development is one of the key directions of aviation, rocket and marine engineering. It's an open fact that if a task can be solved, let's say, with a 100-kilogram (220 pound) product instead of a 1-tonne product, it would be more efficient to bring more such products on one carrier," Obnosov said in an interview to RTR channel, adding that "intense work is being done in this direction.

"

At present, missile miniaturization is one of the most challenging goals for TMC constructors and engineers, according to Obnosov.

TMC specializes in construction of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, including cruise missiles for aircraft carriers, warships and coastal missile systems. The corporations' portfolio includes such cruise missiles as Oniks, Zircon and Kh-35.