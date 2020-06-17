UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Working On National Cybersecurity System - Security Council Deputy Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia Working on National Cybersecurity System - Security Council Deputy Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia is working to develop a national cybersecurity system and calls on the international community to work more closely to ensure global security in the digital world, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Here in Russia, the Security Council, law enforcement and other agencies are working hard to develop a national cybersecurity system. We urge the international community to join efforts in order to ensure global security in the digital world," Medvedev said in his article for the Russia in Global Affairs magazine.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman believes that the international community should adopt new legislation and conventions on countering terrorism and crime in digital space.

Medvedev added that since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, trade has made a significant transition to the digital realm.

"E-commerce has become widely popular during the pandemic, including everyday shopping at online stores and major online transactions involving digital payment methods. E-commerce is measured in hundreds of billions of Dollars and will expand regardless of what course the pandemic may take. This is an irreversible process. However, cybercrime will also be on the rise and new scams will appear that law enforcement agencies will have to respond to quickly," Medvedev said.

According to Medvedev, the coronavirus pandemic has spurred virtual crime, cyberfraud, hackers' activity, and counterfeit sellers, and it is now easier for counterfeit sellers to find their victims.

Talking about trade and coronavirus-related lockdown measures, Medvedev noted that Russia should adhere to the principles of free trade, taking into account requirements to protect security and national interest.

"The introduction of restrictive measures in trade in goods and services by a number of countries has undermined the international trading system and value chains. However, in accordance with the G20 and APEC agreements, the WTO and the WHO recommendations, the restrictive trade measures adopted in order to provide relief to the pandemic should be proportionate and temporary," he said.

Medvedev also noted that the pandemic had impacted the implementation of different international trade agreements, including the agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area, negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EU and UK as well as the implementation of the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Related Topics

World Russia China United Kingdom United States May Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted p ..

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

9 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.