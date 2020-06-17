Russia Working on National Cybersecurity System - Security Council Deputy Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia is working to develop a national cybersecurity system and calls on the international community to work more closely to ensure global security in the digital world, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Here in Russia, the Security Council, law enforcement and other agencies are working hard to develop a national cybersecurity system. We urge the international community to join efforts in order to ensure global security in the digital world," Medvedev said in his article for the Russia in Global Affairs magazine.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman believes that the international community should adopt new legislation and conventions on countering terrorism and crime in digital space.

Medvedev added that since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, trade has made a significant transition to the digital realm.

"E-commerce has become widely popular during the pandemic, including everyday shopping at online stores and major online transactions involving digital payment methods. E-commerce is measured in hundreds of billions of Dollars and will expand regardless of what course the pandemic may take. This is an irreversible process. However, cybercrime will also be on the rise and new scams will appear that law enforcement agencies will have to respond to quickly," Medvedev said.

According to Medvedev, the coronavirus pandemic has spurred virtual crime, cyberfraud, hackers' activity, and counterfeit sellers, and it is now easier for counterfeit sellers to find their victims.

Talking about trade and coronavirus-related lockdown measures, Medvedev noted that Russia should adhere to the principles of free trade, taking into account requirements to protect security and national interest.

"The introduction of restrictive measures in trade in goods and services by a number of countries has undermined the international trading system and value chains. However, in accordance with the G20 and APEC agreements, the WTO and the WHO recommendations, the restrictive trade measures adopted in order to provide relief to the pandemic should be proportionate and temporary," he said.

Medvedev also noted that the pandemic had impacted the implementation of different international trade agreements, including the agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area, negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EU and UK as well as the implementation of the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China.