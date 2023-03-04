Russia Working on New Anti-Submarine Aircraft - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Russia has started developing a new anti-submarine aircraft with a greater range of weapons, to replace the Soviet Il-38, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Development work has begun on the creation of a basic anti-submarine, reconnaissance and patrol aircraft to replace the Soviet Il-38.

The new machine will retain the four-engine layout standard for aircraft of this class; it is planned to be equipped with TV7-117 turboprop engines," the source said.

The source added that the new aircraft will receive the latest on-board equipment, including new sonar buoys, and its range of weapons will be expanded compared to the Il-38. The new Russian anti-submarine aircraft will be built almost entirely using domestic electronic components.