Russia Working on New Command & Control Aircraft to Replace Il-80 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia is developing a new airborne command and control aircraft, to replace the Ilyushin Il-80, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive two air command posts based on the Il-96-400M.

One is in production," the source said, adding that, in the future, an order for a third command and control aircraft is not ruled out.

According to the source, the new aircraft will replace the Il-80 airborne command and control aircraft modified from the Ilyushin Il-86 airliner. The Ilyushin Il-80 is meant to be used as an airborne command center in the event of a nuclear war.