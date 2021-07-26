UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Working On New Command & Control Aircraft To Replace Il-80 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:50 AM

Russia Working on New Command & Control Aircraft to Replace Il-80 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia is developing a new airborne command and control aircraft, to replace the Ilyushin Il-80, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive two air command posts based on the Il-96-400M.

One is in production," the source said, adding that, in the future, an order for a third command and control aircraft is not ruled out.

According to the source, the new aircraft will replace the Il-80 airborne command and control aircraft modified from the Ilyushin Il-86 airliner. The Ilyushin Il-80 is meant to be used as an airborne command center in the event of a nuclear war.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Event From

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

8 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

9 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

9 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

10 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.