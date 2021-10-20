Russia Working on New Humanitarian Aid Deliveries for Afghanistan - Ambassador

Russia plans to deliver more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russia plans to deliver more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"We are working on it. We will make an announcement as soon as we agree on a date," Zhirnov told reporters.

This does not anyhow depend on the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan, which will start later in the day, the diplomat added.