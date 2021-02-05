UrduPoint.com
Russia Working On Rapid COVID-19 Tests For Faster Monitoring - Health Minister

Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:45 PM

Russia Working on Rapid COVID-19 Tests for Faster Monitoring - Health Minister

Russian labs are developing rapid COVID-19 tests in a bid to speed up monitoring of the spreading coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian labs are developing rapid COVID-19 tests in a bid to speed up monitoring of the spreading coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"We are developing tests for faster monitoring, in addition to the standard methods of sequencing," the minister told reporters.

Russia has approved a standardized coronavirus model to unify testing methods and allow for better and faster tracing of community transmission. More than 17.8 million Russians have been tested to date for COVID-19.

