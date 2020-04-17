UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Working On Sending More COVID-19 Tests, Other Aid To Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Russia Working on Sending More COVID-19 Tests, Other Aid to Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is working on sending more medical aid to Belarus, including coronavirus tests, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow is working on sending more medical aid to Belarus, including coronavirus tests, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

"I am definitely not saying that the pandemic reached Belarus, but the aid did.

We have already sent Minsk several free batches of coronavirus tests and other materials," Zakharova told reporters.

In addition, Rosatom state corporation has sent aid to the hospitals in Grodno region, where it is helping to build a nuclear power station, the spokeswoman added.

"Additional aid deliveries to Belarus are in the works, considering that it asked for such aid in a note dated April 1 this year, it is all official, via diplomatic channels," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Moscow Nuclear Minsk Belarus April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Vi ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to ..

8 minutes ago

Another 10 corona patients recovered at Mayo hospi ..

8 minutes ago

Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim appointed as acting Dean KMC ..

8 minutes ago

Khanpur Dam spillways opened

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.