Russia Working on Sending More COVID-19 Tests, Other Aid to Belarus - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow is working on sending more medical aid to Belarus, including coronavirus tests, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

"I am definitely not saying that the pandemic reached Belarus, but the aid did.

We have already sent Minsk several free batches of coronavirus tests and other materials," Zakharova told reporters.

In addition, Rosatom state corporation has sent aid to the hospitals in Grodno region, where it is helping to build a nuclear power station, the spokeswoman added.

"Additional aid deliveries to Belarus are in the works, considering that it asked for such aid in a note dated April 1 this year, it is all official, via diplomatic channels," Zakharova said.