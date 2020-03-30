Russia Working on Three Coronavirus Vaccines - Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Three prospective coronavirus vaccines are being developed in Russia with the participation of experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences, the academy's Vice President, Vladimir Chekhonin, told Sputnik.

"I hope and I am certain that in the end we will have our own effective broad-spectrum vaccine, not only from COVID-19, but that will, as I said, cover a whole range of other coronavirus infections," Chekhonin told Sputnik.

He added that the three prospective coronavirus vaccines, which are being developed at three different institutions, have already attracted the attention of the Russian Health Ministry.

Chekhonin mentioned that two of the vaccines are protein-based, one of them uses recombinant coronavirus proteins.