Russia Working Out Dates For Trilateral Summit With Iran, Azerbaijan - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia Working Out Dates for Trilateral Summit With Iran, Azerbaijan - Ambassador

Moscow is working out the dates for the third summit between leaders of Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan, which was originally planned for last summer, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Moscow is working out the dates for the third summit between leaders of Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan, which was originally planned for last summer, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The leaders of the three countries were supposed to meet in Russia's Sochi on August 14. The meeting was postponed, however, due to organizational issues, according to Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

"This time we are the organizers of the summit, which failed to take place in August. Now, I think Moscow is going over new dates [for the summit].

Once the dates are set we will be instructed to agree on them with our Iranian partners," Dzhagaryan said.

The inaugural summit in this format took place in August 2016, in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku. The meeting concluded with the three parties signing a declaration on cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, as well as on energy, transportation, counterterrorism, and settling regional disputes.

The second such gathering was organized in 2017 in Tehran, where the leaders discussed a broad spectrum of issues, including energy cooperation, the Syrian peace process and their partnership in the Caspian Sea.

