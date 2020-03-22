Russia Working Out Number, Routes of Evacuation Flights From Egypt - Official

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Egypt is now coordinating the number, dates and routes of evacuation flights that will be organized to bring Russian citizens currently in Egypt back home, a Russian official has announced.

Egypt has suspended international flights for the period of March 19-31 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I assure you that the embassy is doing and will be doing everything possible in order to help you," Russian charge d'affaires ad interim in Cairo, Svetlana Zubova, said in an address to Russian citizens, released by the Russian Embassy in Egypt.

According to Zubova, there are currently around 2,000 Russians in Egypt.

The Russian side is facing some logistical difficulties in organizing evacuation flights for all Russian citizens in Egypt, but the issues will be resolved, Zubova assured.

"Right now we are coordinating the number, timeframes and routes of special flights from Russia, we are actively cooperating on this issue with various Russian departments and the Egyptian side," Zubova explained.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 290 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt, ten people have died from the disease.