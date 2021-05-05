(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russia is ready to facilitate the dialogue between Israel and Palestine and is working to organize a meeting of the middle East Quartet at the foreign minister level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow.

"We also emphasized our readiness to fully support direct dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis to resolve all fundamental final status issues," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting.

"In order to reinvigorate this platform [the Middle East Quartet], we are currently working with other members of the Quartet to explore the possibility of organizing a meeting of the Quartet at the level of foreign ministers," Lavrov added.