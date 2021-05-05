UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Working To Organize Meeting Of Middle East Quartet's Foreign Ministers - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

Russia Working to Organize Meeting of Middle East Quartet's Foreign Ministers - Lavrov

Russia is ready to facilitate the dialogue between Israel and Palestine and is working to organize a meeting of the Middle East Quartet at the foreign minister level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russia is ready to facilitate the dialogue between Israel and Palestine and is working to organize a meeting of the middle East Quartet at the foreign minister level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow.

"We also emphasized our readiness to fully support direct dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis to resolve all fundamental final status issues," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting.

"In order to reinvigorate this platform [the Middle East Quartet], we are currently working with other members of the Quartet to explore the possibility of organizing a meeting of the Quartet at the level of foreign ministers," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Middle East All

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

57 seconds ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

19 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

30 minutes ago

Rwanda on path of economic recovery from COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

DRO, RO granted powers of FCM for by-polls in PS-7 ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for tackling COVID-19 in Balochi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.