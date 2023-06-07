UrduPoint.com

Russia Working With African Countries To Increase Food Security - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Russia Working With African Countries to Increase Food Security - Foreign Minister

Russia is helping African countries strengthen their sovereignty, increase food security and ensure economic growth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Russia provides honest assistance to the countries of the (African) continent in strengthening their sovereignty, ensuring their security and economic growth. This is our fundamental difference from the collective West which has not yet overcome its superiority complex," he said at a reception to celebrate Africa Day.

The top diplomat added that Russia fulfills its obligations regarding the export of agricultural products to Africa.

"Together with our African friends we are increasing our efforts to ensure food security. Russia conscientiously fulfills all its obligations under international contracts for the export of agricultural products, fertilizers, energy resources and other goods urgently needed by Africa. We will continue to do so despite the obstacles that the West puts in the way of expanding Russia's legitimate cooperation with the countries of the continent," he said.

In late May, Lavrov visited four African countries to meet with their leaders and ministers and to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which took place in Cape Town on June 1.

More Stories From World

