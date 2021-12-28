MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia is working with partners to reduce the share of the US Dollar in international settlements, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation (DEC) Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We continue to work as usual, we are working with our partners to reduce the share of the dollar in international settlements. With some countries, we are already actually switching to mutual settlements in national currencies," Birichevsky said.