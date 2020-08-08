UrduPoint.com
Russia Works To Restore Dialogue Between Georgia, Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - Foreign Ministry

Russia Works to Restore Dialogue Between Georgia, Abkhazia, S. Ossetia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Russia continues its attempts to restore the dialogue and comprehensive negotiations between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, and considers it to be important to normalize Russia-Georgia relations in order to reach complete stability in the South Caucasus region, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, on the 12th anniversary of the Georgian attack against South Ossetia.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. In order to defend South Ossetians, many of whom had Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops from the country in five days.

"All these years, Russia's efforts have been toward restoring the dialogue and proper negotiating process between Georgia on the one hand and Abkhazia with Southern Ossetia on the other, including via signing an agreement on non-use of force between them," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has also emphasized the friendly ties with the Georgian people, noting a long history between the two.

"A consistent normalization of Russia-Georgia relations is also an important element of providing full stability and security in South Caucasus," the ministry added.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi continues refusing to recognize the two countries as independent states.

