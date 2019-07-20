UrduPoint.com
Russia Worried About Reports On Iran's Alleged Seizure Of UK Tanker - Deputy Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia Worried About Reports on Iran's Alleged Seizure of UK Tanker - Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russia is concerned about reports of a seized United Kingdom oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and calls for de-escalation of tensions, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Friday.

"Very much worried," Polyanskiy said in response to a question whether Russia is concerned about the rising rhetoric in the region. "We think that tensions should go down."

Polyanskiy said he did not want to give comments about the reports before knowing the exact details of the oil tanker incident.

"There is so much conflicting information about this... so I would not rush into commenting without knowing the details," Polyanskiy said.

