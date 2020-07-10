Russia Worried About US Ramping Up Tensions in Relations With China - Lavrov

Russia is worried about the United States constantly boosting tensions in a relationship with China and hopes that the point of no return in terms of pressure on Beijing has not been reached yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia is worried about the United States constantly boosting tensions in a relationship with China and hopes that the point of no return in terms of pressure on Beijing has not been reached yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"There are very, very worrying signs that, despite these signs of hope which must be cherished, US officials are increasingly making it personal, and in a very harsh form. This shows a high level of tension from both sides. And this high level is very worrying," Lavrov said.

"Of course I hope that the common sense will prevail and this will not get to the point of no return," Lavrov added.