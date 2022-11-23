Russia Worried About West Resuming Exports of Yemeni Hydrocarbons - Envoy to UN

UrduPoint.com

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia is worried about Western countries resuming exports of Yemeni hydrocarbons, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We are starting to be worried about the ever clearer fixation of our Western colleagues on resuming uninterrupted export of Yemeni hydrocarbons," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

The Russian diplomat said the concern is due to the risk of overlooking crucial issues that may hinder a settlement of the crisis in Yemen.

Western states have already had a negative effect on the resolution of crises in the middle East.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under United Nations auspices by the parties to the conflict. In early August, the parties agreed to extend the truce until October 2 and to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels failed to negotiate the extension of the truce.

The Houthis refused to extend the deal, demanding that the government pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas and threatening to hit oil infrastructure in Yemen and neighboring countries.

