Russia Worried as Militants Spread From Idlib to Other Areas in Syria, Libya - Ambassador

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia is concerned as it sees that terrorists are spreading from Syria's Idlib to other areas across the country and to neighboring Libya, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We cannot but worry over the situation around militants' crawling from Idlib to other areas in Syria and beyond, for example to Libya," Emifov said.

The de-escalation zone in Idlib and parts of neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo is still not controlled by the Syrian government, with a vast part of it being occupied by terrorist from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that hundreds of militants were moving from Idlib to Libya for taking part in military operations in the North African country,