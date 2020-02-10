UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Worried As Militants Spread From Idlib To Other Areas In Syria, Libya - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Russia Worried as Militants Spread From Idlib to Other Areas in Syria, Libya - Ambassador

Russia is concerned as it sees that terrorists are spreading from Syria's Idlib to other areas across the country and to neighboring Libya, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia is concerned as it sees that terrorists are spreading from Syria's Idlib to other areas across the country and to neighboring Libya, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We cannot but worry over the situation around militants' crawling from Idlib to other areas in Syria and beyond, for example to Libya," Emifov said.

The de-escalation zone in Idlib and parts of neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo is still not controlled by the Syrian government, with a vast part of it being occupied by terrorist from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that hundreds of militants were moving from Idlib to Libya for taking part in military operations in the North African country,

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Libya From Government

Recent Stories

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Ce ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Kremlin to Continue Paying Due Attentio ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Taliban Members Meet with US, Qatari Offici ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Calls for Separating Armed Oppo ..

2 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

33 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.