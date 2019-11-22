UrduPoint.com
Russia Worried At London's Claims Of Cyberwar With Moscow - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Russia Worried at London's Claims of Cyberwar With Moscow - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia is concerned over the United Kingdom's claims of being in a state of cyberwar with the country, as such statements are dangerous, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on recent allegations by UK Defence Staff Chief Gen. Nick Carter.

"We are especially concerned over the fact that such shallow attitude to wording is demonstrated by a representative of the top military leadership," Syromolotov said, noting that Carter's statements were "another attempt to send to the UK public a misleading yet very dangerous message that Russia's alleged policy can lead to armed confrontation with the UK.

"

According to Syromolotov, since Carter has already made similar statements, this should certainly be perceived in the context of "the UK government's large-scale anti-Russia propaganda campaign."

Carter already said in late September that his country was "at war" every day due to alleged cyberattacks from Russia and other nations. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in the UK believes that such accusations are just a pretext for stirring up anti-Russia sentiment, especially given that Moscow has repeatedly offered cyberthreat cooperation to London, getting no response.

