Russia Worried By Occasional Flare-Ups Near Syrian-Turkish Border - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:55 PM

Russia Worried by Occasional Flare-Ups Near Syrian-Turkish Border - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia is worried by occasional flare-ups in the ares near the Turkish-Syrian border that are controlled by Ankara, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has recently reported on an explosion of a fuel tank in Afrin, blaming the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey, and Kurdish militia in Syria (YPG) that Ankara believes to be linked to the PKK.

According to the latest data, 40 civilians died in the explosion, more than 40 were injured.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that cause victims among civilians. In this regard, we would like to stress again that there is no alternative to continuing the fight against terrorists recognized as such by the UNSC in Syria. We are worried about the occasional flare-ups in the areas of the Turkish-Syrian border that are currently controlled by Ankara," Zakharova told a briefing.

