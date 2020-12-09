UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Worried Over Berlin, Paris Leniency To Kiev's Destructive Policy - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:17 PM

Russia Worried Over Berlin, Paris Leniency to Kiev's Destructive Policy - Foreign Ministry

Russia is concerned by the leniency that Berlin and Paris demonstrate toward Kiev's destructive policy on Donbas, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia is concerned by the leniency that Berlin and Paris demonstrate toward Kiev's destructive policy on Donbas, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We are concerned by Kiev's persistent unwillingness to comply with its commitments under the Minsk set of measures and Normandy Format agreements, as well as lenience of Berlin and Paris toward Ukraine's destructive policy," Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

"We hope that this time, France and Germany will help convince our Ukrainian partners that it is necessary to follow the very simple sequence of practical steps written down in the Set of Measures and decisions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris, in direct dialogue with representatives of Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Luhansk," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in most parts of countr ..

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Dec 15 ..

3 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Urges Cohesion of Ruling Co ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report over heavy charges ..

23 minutes ago

UN Rights Chief Worried Over Volatile Situation in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.