Russia is concerned by the leniency that Berlin and Paris demonstrate toward Kiev's destructive policy on Donbas, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia is concerned by the leniency that Berlin and Paris demonstrate toward Kiev's destructive policy on Donbas, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We are concerned by Kiev's persistent unwillingness to comply with its commitments under the Minsk set of measures and Normandy Format agreements, as well as lenience of Berlin and Paris toward Ukraine's destructive policy," Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

"We hope that this time, France and Germany will help convince our Ukrainian partners that it is necessary to follow the very simple sequence of practical steps written down in the Set of Measures and decisions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris, in direct dialogue with representatives of Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Luhansk," Zakharova said.