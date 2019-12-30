Russia Worried Over Increasing Persian Gulf Tensions - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Moscow is worried over increasing tensions in the Persian Gulf, sees attempts to stoke these tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We are also concerned by the increased tension in the Persian Gulf region.

We see some of our Western colleagues artificially trying to inflame the situation. And Russia and Iran oppose such attempts with a proposal to establish equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in this important region," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.