MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia is worried over the United States' test of a missile that was previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik on Friday.

The US successfully tested an INF-banned ground-based intermediate-range missile in California on Thursday.

According to the Defense Department, the missile flew for more than 310 miles before it was terminated over the ocean.

"This makes us worried. We will certainly take this into consideration," Yermakov said.

Washington had the right to conduct this test, since it had already withdrawn from the deal, Yermakov noted.

However, the fact that the INF-banned missile was tested just several months after the INF was terminated proves that the country had been long developing this kind of weapons, the official explained.