Russia Would Not Like to Think Gas Transit Through Belarus Could Be Blocked - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia would not like to even hypothetically think that gas transit through Belarus could be blocked, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our position is that we would not like to assume that, even hypothetically," Peskov said on Rossiya 24 tv channel.

"Therefore, we believe the Russian side will continue to fulfill all obligations in the same way as it has been doing for many decades," he said.