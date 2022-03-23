Russia Would Only Use Nuclear Weapons If Its Existence Threatened - Peskov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia would only use nuclear weapons if it determined the existence of the nation was threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We have a concept of domestic security, it's public, you can read all the reasons for (Russia's) nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said during an interview. "If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."