UrduPoint.com

Russia Would Only Use Nuclear Weapons If Its Existence Threatened - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia Would Only Use Nuclear Weapons If Its Existence Threatened - Peskov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia would only use nuclear weapons if it determined the existence of the nation was threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We have a concept of domestic security, it's public, you can read all the reasons for (Russia's) nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said during an interview. "If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Threatened All

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

23 minutes ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

28 minutes ago
 PTI govt making policies in national interest: Shi ..

PTI govt making policies in national interest: Shibli Faraz

46 minutes ago
 Biden to Join Partners in Imposing New Sanctions o ..

Biden to Join Partners in Imposing New Sanctions on Russia While in Europe - Whi ..

46 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Internet News A ..

Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Internet News Aggregators

46 minutes ago
 11656 TB patients provided treatment under Balochi ..

11656 TB patients provided treatment under Balochisan TB Control Program in 2021 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>