Russia Would Pay 'high Price' For Ukraine Invasion: Scholz

Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:14 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Wednesday that Russia would pay a "high price" if it invaded Ukraine, speaking ahead of an EU summit

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Wednesday that Russia would pay a "high price" if it invaded Ukraine, speaking ahead of an EU summit.

"These days we are looking with great concern at the security situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," Scholz said in his first speech to parliament as chancellor.

"Any violation of territorial integrity will have a price, a high price," he said as Western powers accuse Russia of planning an invasion of its neighbour and warn of a massive coordinated sanctions response should Moscow attack.

