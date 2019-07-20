Russia Would Welcome Any Improvement of Relations Between US, Iran - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would welcome any moves aimed at easing tensions in relations between Tehran and Washington.

"We would welcome any steps aimed at improving relations between the United States and Iran," Putin told US film director William Oliver Stone in an interview.

The Russian president also expressed concern over escalation of tensions around Iran as the country lies not far from the Russian borders.

The Iranian-US relations started to deteriorate on May 8, 2018, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 international nuclear agreement on Iran and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

On July 8, after the deadline had expired, Iran said it had started to enrich uranium beyond the limit, outlined in the nuclear deal. On the same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.