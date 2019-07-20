UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Would Welcome Any Improvement Of Relations Between US, Iran - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russia Would Welcome Any Improvement of Relations Between US, Iran - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would welcome any moves aimed at easing tensions in relations between Tehran and Washington.

"We would welcome any steps aimed at improving relations between the United States and Iran," Putin told US film director William Oliver Stone in an interview.

The Russian president also expressed concern over escalation of tensions around Iran as the country lies not far from the Russian borders.

The Iranian-US relations started to deteriorate on May 8, 2018, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 international nuclear agreement on Iran and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

On July 8, after the deadline had expired, Iran said it had started to enrich uranium beyond the limit, outlined in the nuclear deal. On the same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exports Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Oil Trump Germany Tehran Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom United States May July 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

2 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

2 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

2 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

2 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.