Russia Would Welcome US Return to Iranian Nuclear Agreement - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia would welcome the possible United States return to the nuclear agreement with Iran after the Trump administration withdrew from the accord, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"It goes without saying that we would welcome the potential decision of the United States to return back to this deal," Antonov said during a Brookings Institution online event on Wednesday.

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden said before the November 3 election that the United States would rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations if Iran returns to strict compliance.

The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), placed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The United States reached the agreement during the administration of President Barak Obama when Joe Biden served as Vice President. Current President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018 and decided to pursue a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.